BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26. 490,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 351,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

BioLargo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

