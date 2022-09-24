Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Stock Price Down 29%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 29% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biotage AB (publ) (BITGF)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.