Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Stock Price Down 29%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 29% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

