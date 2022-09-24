Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BGI opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Birks Group Company Profile
