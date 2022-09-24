Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.76 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.20). Approximately 382,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 342,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.21).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.94. The firm has a market cap of £59.73 million and a P/E ratio of -27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

