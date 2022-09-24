BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $768,492.00 and $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,621,967 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

