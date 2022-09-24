BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. BlackLine comprises about 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackLine worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after acquiring an additional 434,655 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 347,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $14,271,000. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of BL traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 751,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,408. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

