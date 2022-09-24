Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Cap Tops $465,809.50

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $465,809.50 and approximately $2,432.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060069 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00070792 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00077862 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

