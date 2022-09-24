BMO Capital Markets Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$51.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.83.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.65.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

