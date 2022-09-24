Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.00

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $19.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000303 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolis.info. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

