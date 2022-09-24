Bonded Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,027.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,105.87 or 0.99984451 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00059924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00068323 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. Discord | YouTube Whitepaper “

