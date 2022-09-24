botXcoin (BOTX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9,849.00

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $9,849.00 and approximately $13,738.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

botXcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

