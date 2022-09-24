Bradley Mark J. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bradley Mark J. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.4% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,099. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

