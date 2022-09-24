Bradley Mark J. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.97. 12,175,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,751,799. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $278.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.