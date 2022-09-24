BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BRC by 549.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 373,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BRC has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRC will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

