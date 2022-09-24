Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lowered by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 70,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,010. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

