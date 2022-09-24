Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,035. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29.

