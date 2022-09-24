Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 9,660 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 930,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 314,043 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 50.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,023,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 343,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 53.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 315,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,304 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 298,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,398. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

