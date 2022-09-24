Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,730. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

