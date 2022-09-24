Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 1,086,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.