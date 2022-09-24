Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 58,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,968. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

