Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.33. 7,195,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $146.65 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.06.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.