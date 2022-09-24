Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 741,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

