Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,998. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

