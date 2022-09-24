Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. 560,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,920. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

