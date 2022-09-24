Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$18.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$10.41 and a 52-week high of C$22.85. The company has a market cap of C$474.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

About Neo Performance Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

