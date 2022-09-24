Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.52.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.4 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.83.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,687,000 after buying an additional 104,153 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

