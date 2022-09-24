Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COK. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Cancom stock opened at €24.16 ($24.65) on Tuesday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €26.34 ($26.88) and a 52 week high of €64.82 ($66.14). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market cap of $931.32 million and a P/E ratio of 21.39.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

