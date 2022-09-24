Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.