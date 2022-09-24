Carry (CRE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.34 Million

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Carry has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014525 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.