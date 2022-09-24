Catge coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,899.00 (CATGE)

Catge coin (CATGE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Catge coin has traded down 86.1% against the U.S. dollar. Catge coin has a total market cap of $60,433.20 and approximately $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catge coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011208 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Catge coin Profile
Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 coins. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Catge coin Coin Trading
