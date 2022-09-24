CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $118.87 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $118.87 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,933.58 or 0.99982607 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00068095 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002167 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

