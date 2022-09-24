Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,056,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. 2,400,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.17 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

