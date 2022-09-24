Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

NYSE APD traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $237.07. 1,135,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,221. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

