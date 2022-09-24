Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.90. The stock had a trading volume of 920,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.40. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

