Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 2.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 84,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 169,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,422. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.