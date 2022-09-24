Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIVB. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

