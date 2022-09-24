CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 287,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 228,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

