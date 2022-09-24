Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.75.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.