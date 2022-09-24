Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

