Compass Point Begins Coverage on FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 5.0 %

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

