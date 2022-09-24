Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy



Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

