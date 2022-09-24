Credit Suisse Group Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.42.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

