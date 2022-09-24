Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £537.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1,046.00. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 207.40 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.60 ($4.89). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($234,171.10).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

