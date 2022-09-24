Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, reaching $153.66. 1,587,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,575. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

