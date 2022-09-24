CryptoArt.Ai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,030.00 (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $56,030.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Profile

CryptoArt.Ai’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official website is cryptoart.ai. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the CryptoArt.Ai community ecosystem, CART is the only ecosystem token. Any user who holds CART can participate in the in-depth governance of CryptoArt.Ai, so that the majority of users and the CryptoArt.Ai ecosystem can reach a stable balance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.