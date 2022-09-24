CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. CUDOS has a total market cap of $49.98 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007403 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011106 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071010 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10855707 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,732,394,951 coins and its circulating supply is 3,441,750,339 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
