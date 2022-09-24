Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,380 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 458,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 570,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,886,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,584. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

