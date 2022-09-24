Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

QUAL stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,528 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Further Reading

