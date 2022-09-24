Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,354,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,345,000 after acquiring an additional 800,082 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 21,292.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,496 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 928,326 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 842,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,594,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 78,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,021. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.