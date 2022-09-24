Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. 8,677,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,917. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

