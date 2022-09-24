Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 29,879 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,046. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

